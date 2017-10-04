Good News: Smart Women Expo & Luncheon

The St. Joseph's/Candler Smart Women Expo was held Wednesday at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.

The event provides information and advice in the fight against breast cancer. Dozens of vendors with everything from the latest health information to the latest styles, as well as some entertaining activities and engaging speakers - all helping to raise money for the Mary Telfair Mammography Fund, and let women know they are not alone in the fight.

"The services are available. Please take care of yourself, take care of your body, do the test, see your doctor - and if you don't have insurance or you feel that you can't afford it - please call us because the services are available. We're glad to help the community," said Teri Doyle, Chair, Smart Women Committee.

Anne Burrell from the Food Network was a special guest at the event,

