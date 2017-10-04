Blight tax goes into effect for City of Savannah

Hitting property owners where it counts...in the wallet.

That's what the City of Savannah is doing this week as higher tax bills go out for those owning chronically blighted properties. This is happening because of the Community Redevelopment Tax Incentive Ordinance, passed last February in an effort to crack down on blight.

"If we can target properties that have been problems for longer than a year; not just blight, but it's also criminal activity at the structure, and this is the time that the tax bills are going out, so properties that have been affected or called attention upon them are on this list to receive this tax notice," said Kimberly Corbin, Property Maintenance Director, Savannah.

Until the property is in compliance, a millage rate seven times higher than usual will be assessed. Right now, WTOC is checking out some of the blighted properties on the list. We'll tell you whether the threat of higher taxes has neighbors feeling optimistic about an end to all the blight in Savannah. That's coming up on The News at 11 p.m.

