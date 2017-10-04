Wreck shuts down traffic at Stiney, Industrial Park roads in Har - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck shuts down traffic at Stiney, Industrial Park roads in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) -

City officials say Hardeeville Police are on the scene of a wreck at Stiney and Industrial Park roads, Wednesday evening.  

The roads are closed to traffic. We do not yet know the extent of injuries. 

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. 

