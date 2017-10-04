Fundraiser held in Savannah for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The Coastal Center for Developmental Services, a local nonprofit, held a fundraiser Wednesday night in Savannah.

The event was held to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month. We took a trip out to Billy's Place to learn more about the campaign.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is held every October to educate people about employment issues and celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities.

"Coastal Center does tremendous work for our community for a population that really doesn't get a lot of recognition. We have over 200 people out there gainfully employed with a variety of organizations," said Ken Boyd, Executive DIrector, CCDS.

For more information on Coastal Center and National Disability Employment Awareness Month, visit CCDS Savannah and the Office of Disability Employment Policy.

