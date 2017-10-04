2 victims in deadly Taco Bell crash in Swainsboro facing long road to recovery

We've received an update on the deadly crash at Taco Bell in Swainsboro.

A family member of four victims posted online that two have been released from the hospital. The other two have a long road to recovery.

The crash killed 23-year-old Macy Purvis.

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Cope is facing a murder charge for her death and several counts of aggravated assault.

