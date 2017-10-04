Ribbon cuttings held for 2 new science buildings at SSU

Two ribbon cuttings were held Wednesday at Savannah State University.

The university unveiled the new Science and Technology building as well as the new Marine Sciences building.

"It is so important that students of today are able to use the technology they will use in the workplace. We're looking for them to get jobs that are going to be all over the world," said SSU President, Cheryl Dozier.

The Marine Sciences building features laboratories for dolphin surveys, fish ecology, and more. The Sciences and Technology building will house engineering technology and chemistry laboratories.

