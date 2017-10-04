Glynn County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Brunswic - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Glynn County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Brunswick park

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a Brunswick park on Wednesday. 

Officials say two people were injured at Selden Park. They say one victim was found at the park around 3 p.m. 

We are told another victim left the scene. This is not believed to be a random shooting. 

Stay with WTOC for more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly