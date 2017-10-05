Tropical Update: T.D. 16 continues northwestward; brushing Central America

A high astronomical tide, combined with a strong onshore flow, may produce coastal flooding during high tides on both Thursday and Friday of this week.

A high astronomical tide, combined with a strong onshore flow, may produce coastal flooding during high tides on both Thursday and Friday of this week.

5AM Advisory: Track has been shifted westward as overnight data as adjusted westward. Still some uncertainty.

The First Alert Forecast Team is monitoring the progress of Tropical Depression 16, or soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nate, as it pushes north-northwestward across the Caribbean Sea. Torrential rain and mudslides are possible across Honduras and Nicaragua through Friday afternoon.

The system is forecast to emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico as a strong tropical storm or hurricane Friday night; tracking into the north-central Gulf Saturday evening.

Model data continues to shift around, but generally favors an eventual landfall between New Iberia, Louisiana and Apalachicola, Florida. If anything, data may favor the western-portion of this span.

The strength of a ridge of high pressure just east of Florida is crucial to this tropical system’s future track as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. A weaker area of high pressure would allow a more eastward path, while a stronger one would favor a Louisiana or Mississippi landfall.

Regardless of exact location, a landfall is likely along the Gulf Coast Sunday; likely during the afternoon.

This system may impact our local Sunday and Monday forecasts depending on the exact track.

At this point, simply keep an eye on it by having a trusted source of information. Local news, the WTOC Weather App and our Hurricane Center at wtoc.com are all great resources.

