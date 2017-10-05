UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean

Torrential rain and mudslides are possible across Honduras and Nicaragua through Friday afternoon.
The system is forecast to emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico as a strong tropical storm or hurricane Friday night; tracking into the north-central Gulf Saturday evening.
Model data has shifted westward overnight; generally favoring an eventual landfall between New Iberia, Louisiana, and Pensacola, Florida. If anything, data may favor the western-portion of this span.
The strength of a ridge of high pressure just east of Florida is crucial to this tropical system’s future track as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. A weaker area of high pressure would allow a more eastward path, while a stronger one would favor a Louisiana or Mississippi landfall.
Regardless of exact location, a landfall is likely along the Gulf Coast Sunday.
This system may impact our local Sunday and Monday forecasts depending on the exact track.
At this point, simply keep an eye on it by having a trusted source of information. Local news, the WTOC Weather App and our Hurricane Center at wtoc.com are all great resources.