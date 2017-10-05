Red Cross: Blood donations remain steady in Ga

As the nation continues to get back on track following Sunday’s deadly massacre in Las Vegas, many people are stepping up to help.

Blood donations across the nation have been on the rise to help victims affected by the mass shooting.

A Red Cross officials tells us that blood donations in Georgia have been steady since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the U.S.

If you have been compelled to give blood, there are a few steps that must be done before you can do so. It always helps to know what to expect in advance if you are planning to donate.

The atmosphere for donating is calm and relaxing. The donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average. The steps in the process are as follows:

Registration: After you sign in, a staff member will go over basic eligibility and donation information and you will be asked to show a donor card, driver's license, or other form(s) of ID.

Health History and Mini-Physical: Before blood is taken, you will answer some questions during a private and confidential interview about your health history and places you have traveled. You will also be given a mini physical.

The Donation: If you qualify, one pint of blood with be collected.

Refreshments: After donating, you will be offered a snack and something to drink in the refreshments area. You can leave the site after 10-15 minutes.

Blood donation is a simple and very safe procedure, and it is a huge feeling of accomplishment knowing that you have helped save lives.

For additional information about giving blood and to schedule an appointment, click here.

