Coastal flooding possible during high tide this weekend

Some coastal flooding may occur around high tide this weekend along Highway 80.
A high astronomical tide, combined with a strong onshore flow, may produce coastal flooding.
Persistent northeast winds could cause coastal flooding during high tides.
Some water may approach Highway 80 or cover portions of the roadway. However, minor flooding may occur in the typical high tide trouble spots all along our coastline.
A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Friday morning for the following areas.
Coastal Flood Advisory for Glynn County until 8am.
Coastal flooding is possible with future high tides through Sunday.
