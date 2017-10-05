Coastal flooding possible during high tide this weekend - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Coastal flooding possible during high tide this weekend

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
By Dave Turley, Meteorologist
Past coastal flooding on Hwy 80 near Fort Pulaski. (Source: WTOC) Past coastal flooding on Hwy 80 near Fort Pulaski. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Some coastal flooding may occur around high tide this weekend along Highway 80.

A high astronomical tide, combined with a strong onshore flow, may produce coastal flooding. 

Some water may approach Highway 80 or cover portions of the roadway. However, minor flooding may occur in the typical high tide trouble spots all along our coastline.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Friday morning for the following areas.

Coastal flooding is possible with future high tides through Sunday.

