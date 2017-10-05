Coastal flooding possible during high tide Thursday, Friday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Coastal flooding possible during high tide Thursday, Friday

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
Connect
Past coastal flooding on Hwy 80 near Fort Pulaski. (Source: WTOC) Past coastal flooding on Hwy 80 near Fort Pulaski. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Some coastal flooding may occur around high tide Thursday morning along Highway 80.

A high astronomical tide, combined with a strong onshore flow, may produce coastal flooding. A peak tide will be reached around 8:13 a.m.at the Fort Pulaski Savannah River entrance.

Some water may approach Highway 80 or cover portions of the roadway between 7 and 9 a.m. However, minor flooding may occur in the typical high tide trouble spots all along our coastline.

Coastal flooding is possible with future high tides both Thursday and Friday.

Stay informed in the WTOC Weather App:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly