Multiple-vehicle wreck cleared on Abercorn Street/204 near Armstrong State

A multiple-vehicle wreck that caused heavy delays during the morning commute Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Abercorn Street/204 near Armstrong State University has been cleared.

A WTOC photographer at the scene reported seeing at least five vehicles that were possibly involved. Several people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

An officer tells us wet road conditions may have played a factor in the crash.

Two eastbound lanes of Abercron/204 were blocked off for nearly two hours. One of the three lanes remained open and traffic was able to get by, but it was slow-going in the area. The crash has since cleared.

Stay with us for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.