Beaufort authorities investigate late night shooting on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on St. Helena Island.

Officials say Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Mango Road at approximately 10 p.m. on a report of an adult male gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they secured the area and requested EMS to treat a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. EMS transported the wounded man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further treatment.



Deputies later learned that the male victim had been shot following a verbal dispute with an unknown male subject who had fled prior to their arrival. As of Thursday morning, the subject had not been located or identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Corporal Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

