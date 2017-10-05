Authorities investigate double shooting at Selden Park in Brunsw - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Authorities investigate double shooting at Selden Park in Brunswick

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
BRUNSWICK, GA (WTOC) -

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting at Selden Park.

Officials said one victim was found at the park Wednesday afternoon and another victim left the scene.

It was not believed to be a random shooting.

