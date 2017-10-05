INTERACTIVE MAP: As Savannah State celebrates homecoming, parade will entangle downtown

Savannah State University will celebrate homecoming with a parade at 9 a.m.

While the Tigers are partying downtown, the parade will put a stranglehold on traffic. Sergeant Eddie Grant with the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department said vehicle owners should be aware of the parade path.

"Any vehicles that are in that area will be subject to being towed at the owner's expense," he said. "We don't like towing cars, but we have to clear the roadways in order for the parade to proceed safely through the streets."

Police will begin to close streets as early as 8 a.m. Saturday and no parking signs have already been placed downtown.

The staging area will be at East Broad Street and the parade will run from East Oglethorpe to the intersection of Broughton Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police urged the community and visitors to take heed of the parade route and closures. Residential and visitor parking will also be impacted.

"We try to encourage everyone to get here early. The parade does start at 9 a.m., but we will start closing streets as early as 8 in the morning to vehicular traffic just to keep everybody safe," said Sgt. Grant.

The map below describes the route.

