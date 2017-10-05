Hundreds of Ft. Stewart soldiers deploying to Afghanistan

Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Stewart are preparing for deployment.

The commander of the Sustainment Brigade, Colonel Jeffrey Britton, formally cased the unit's colors for deployment, during a ceremony at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart Thursday.

Around 300 soldiers from the Brigade's headquarters will deploy to Afghanistan this month to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

"As a key member of the 3rd Division, we are truly ready to assume the mission we are going to do in Afghanistan, providing support necessary for our soldiers and coalition forces over there. I think it's a great mission for us. It's what we train for every day. We are looking forward to getting there and having a safe and successful mission," said Col. Britton.

The colors will travel to Afghanistan and remain furled until the unit assumes its mission there.

