City of Savannah kicks off United Way Campaign

The city of Savannah kicked off its United Way Campaign Thursday.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, City Manager Rob Hernandez, and dozens of city employees gathered for the unveiling of this year's fundraising goal of $220,000. Each year, the United Way of the Coastal Empire raises millions to help fund organizations that, in turn, save thousands of people. This year, the theme is 'One by One.'

"City of Savannah employees donate their own paychecks, and it's amazing to see the contributions they make," said Joe Shearouse, Mgt. Coordinator, Savannah City Manager's Ofc.

For the past several years, city of Savannah employees have contributed more to the United Way than any other city in Georgia, including Atlanta.

