Good News: United Way Campaign kickoff

City of Savannah employees are stepping up to the plate to help others in the community.

Thursday, the city unveiled the goal for its internal United Way Fundraising Campaign, which reflects the generosity needed to help meet the United Way's overall goal.

Companies all around Savannah are about to fight City Hall, but it will be more of a friendly competition during the 2017 campaign.

"I'm going to participate. Raise your hand if you're going to participate," said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.

Mayor DeLoach encouraged all city workers to join him when the City of Savannah launched its internal campaign and ambitious $200,000 they will attempt to raise for the United Way.

"We do need to get everybody participating. It's a great program - one that has been so successful in our community. It's done wonders for a lot of folks," the mayor said.

Workplace donations are one of the biggest sources of fundraising for the United Way, which this year, has set an overall goal of $2.2 million.

"The campaign lasts a couple of months, but the money goes all through the year and really helps all the agencies we support," said Vicki Dougherty, United Way, Sponsored Associate.

Those 63 agencies and 101 programs in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties will once again have the support of city employees in Savannah.

"City of Savannah employees donate their own paychecks to the fund and it's amazing to see the level of participation and the monetary donations they make, which far exceed any other municipality or government agency in the state of Georgia," said Joe Shearouse, City Manager's Office.

It also helps support many of the people city workers work for every day.

"We've worked together for a long time and we also have similar missions. Both work to improve our community and, most importantly, the lives within," Shearouse said.

For the past several years, city of Savannah employees have contributed more to the United Way than any other city in Georgia, including Atlanta. The United Way campaign will continue until right around Thanksgiving.

