Effingham pharmacist arrested on 100 felony drug counts

The managing pharmacist of Effingham County Hospital was arrested for 100 felony drug counts on Oct. 3.

After a four-year long investigation, Durwin Logan was arrested on 25 counts of unauthorized distribution of controlled substance, 25 counts of possession of Schedule I controlled substance, 25 counts of manufacture/possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance. and 25 counts of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

The news of Logan's arrest in the medical community was no surprise. A local pharmacist said she left the Effingham County Hospital because the atmosphere was too corrupt.

The Springfield Police Department and all other law enforcement agencies have declined to comment on the on-going investigation.

