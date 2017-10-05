St. John's Church in Savannah collecting books for students in FL

St. John's Church in Savannah is collecting books for students at Parkside Elementary School in Naples, Florida.

Thursday, they packed some up in a car to make the trip to the area still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

"One of the things that happened at Parkside is they very carefully took all of the books and elevated them where the flood couldn't get, so naturally, there was a leak in the roof and the entire library was ruined. We've been gathering children's books up to grade 5 in good condition and those will be going down to start rebuilding that library," said Rector Fr. Gavin Dunbar, St. John's Church, Savannah.

Fr. Dunbar says parishioners have also donated $17,000 so far.

St. John's is accepting books and school supplies until the end of October. Checks can be sent to St. John's Church, 1 West Macon Street, Savannah, GA, 31401 marked "Irma" in the memo line, or donated online here (click on special collection under online giving). To donate school supplies or children's books in good condition, contact Martha Sullivan at 912.663.6221 or email msullivan@comcast.net.

