Memorial Health's GenerationOne holds cancer prevention event

'Prevention is the key to staying cancer-free.' That was the message of Thursday's GenerationOne event.

GenerationOne is Memorial Health's educational program for people ages 50 and up. They meet regularly, but Thursday's meeting was special. Members invited to bring guests and learn about cancer types, treatment, and prevention.

"Early detection and prevention I think are the two most important parts of our message that we can treat.. and the third very important part of our message is to get expert care," said Guy Petruzzelli, Physician in Chief, Memorial Cancer Institute.

October, as many of you know, is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Click here for more information on mammograms and events through Memorial.

