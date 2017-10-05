Baxley Qwik Chick suspects request new trial location

The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.

Two suspects in a now-infamous assault want their case moved out of Appling County.

Two defendants in the attack at a Baxley chicken stand are blaming media coverage and social media posts for influencing any potential jurors.

Attorneys for the Smiths say they can't get a fair trial in Appling County after their story has been seen all over the world.

Eric Smith came into court asking that the assault trial against him and his wife, LaTasha, be moved out of Southeast Georgia. Their attorneys contend nobody in Appling County has missed the media coverage of the case. The lead attorney also pointed to Facebook posts by victim Jeanette Norris, claiming her comments have prejudiced anyone local who would be picked for a jury.

"You have an entry from June 26 where she refers to the people she says jumped her as 'lowlives," said Jonathan Lockwood, Defense Attorney.

Prosecutors countered to Judge Robert Guy that vetted jurors could still put aside what they may have seen or heard and reach a verdict. Norris herself said the defense claims had no base.

'They tried to turn everything around and make me the bad guy when all I was trying to do was figure out where they were and who they were," Norris said.

Defense attorneys asked that the trial be moved from the WTOC viewing area to middle or north Georgia. Prosecutors suggested a move to Camden County. The judge says he'd take both sides under consideration and make his decision.

