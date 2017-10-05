'Leprechaun's Helpers' in Coastal Empire collecting donations for hurricane victims

Garden City Police and a local nonprofit are teaming up to collect donations to send to Florida for those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Leprechaun's Helpers will send 20 volunteers next month to the Naples area to help people rebuild their homes. They are looking for people to donate food, water, tools, chainsaws, and even things like tents.

America 1 Logistics has donated a truck to send down to Florida, and organizers hope to fill it full of supplies.

"Just total compassion for the victims. If we could even give further down and even help in Puerto Rico we would because what Hurricane Maria has done down there is just so devastating," said Anthony Blackburn, President, America 1 Logistics.

The group will be collecting donations for the next two weeks. You can drop them off at 204 South Coastal Highway. To donate online, click here or call Charles Morgensen at 912.224.9097.

