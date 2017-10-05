Statesboro PD arrests woman on felony murder charges

Police in Statesboro have arrested a 38-year-old woman in connection to a suspicious death investigation.

Officials say Melissa Kenimer is charged with felony murder, concealing a death, transaction card theft, and card fraud.

The investigation began Monday when police say the manager of Palmetto Court on the 100 block of East Parrish Street found the remains of 58-year-old David Kenimer. They say they were able to connect Melissa Kenimer, a relative of David Kenimer, directly to his death.

Kenimer is being held at the Bulloch County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.