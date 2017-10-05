Candlelight vigil held in Forsyth Park to remember Las Vegas shooting victims

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Savannah to remember the 58 people killed and hundreds of others injured Sunday night in Las Vegas.

A group gathered at Forsyth Park to sing, speak, and share stories.

"We've experienced so much and seen so much already, being this young, that we know we just want a change. We want to see a difference in this community," said high school student, Alivia Rukmana.

"We can come together. I'm a gun owner. I'm an Army veteran. We can find common ground with everyone to be able to keep stuff like this from happening, and keep the murders in Savannah from happening," said chapter leader of Moms Demand Action, Lindsey Donovan.

The vigil was hosted by Moms Demand Action and Savannah Taking Action for Resistance.

