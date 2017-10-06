12th annual LDSS Buddy Walk set for Saturday at Forsyth Park

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is holding its 12th annual Buddy Walk in Forsyth Park this weekend.

Last year, over 5,000 people participated in the event. This year, LDSS is hoping to have even more community members come out and help raise awareness and funds for local programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and LDSS encourages those in wheelchairs, carriages and strollers to attend. Pets are welcome too.

Tickets for the walk are $15 per person or $50 for a family of four. Registration includes a T-shirt, lunch and admission to the family-fun festival, which takes place in the park immediately following the walk. The festival includes face painting, pumpkin painting, princess and pirate booths, bounce houses, games, music and refreshments.

Proceeds from Savannah's Buddy Walk help sponsor LDSS events such as the Night of Champions, Camp Buddy and many other services.

