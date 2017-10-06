Hampton County authorities searching for man considered armed, dangerous

Authorities in the South Carolina Lowcountry are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say 19-year-old Devalle McCain, of Varnville, is wanted by the Hampton Police Department, the Estill Police Department and the Varnville Police Department on multiple violent felony charges, including attempted murder charges in relation to two separate shootings. Both happened back in August. One in Estill. One in Varnville.

Hampton Police want him on charges stemming from an incident that also happened in August. Those charges include armed robbery and kidnapping, among others.

McCain is also known as "Mari", "Savage" and "Sav."

If you see McCain or know where he might be, please call 911 immediately.

