Junior League's 70th annual Thrift Sale set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

The Junior League of Savannah will be holding its 70th annual Thrift Sale on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Savannah Civic Center.

Merchandise on sale includes appliances, children's clothes and toys, holiday decorations, housewares, linens, furniture and much more.

The event is held every year to raise money for projects the Junior League carries out throughout the year. Tickets to the sale are $5.

There is also a Preview Sale held on Friday where guests have the opportunity to shop before the sales are made open to the public. Tickets to this event are $20.

Event times are as follows:

Thrift Sale Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center.

Thrift Sale Preview Sale Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center.

For addition event information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

