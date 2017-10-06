SLIDESHOW: Looking back at Hurricane Matthew

These scenes of flooding and destruction were submitted by viewers in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Some of the scars are still fresh today. (Source: WTOC)

Hurricane Matthew devastated coastal Georgia and South Carolina one year ago, and the scars still haven't completely healed.

Many in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are still rebuilding and repairing, and many more still have the memories of Matthew on their mind.

There hasn't been much time for reprieve either. Hurricane Irma tore through the area in early September, reopening many of the wounds Matthew left behind.

To commemorate the progress coastal Georgia and South Carolina have made, WTOC put together a slideshow of user-submitted photos from a year ago. In those photos, users will see just how much damage their area received and just how much progress has been made to repair flooded streets and damaged homes.

Forty-seven people died in the United States because of Hurricane Matthew, and it caused roughly $10 billion in damage.

