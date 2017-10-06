Savannah animal control investigating viral video of dog stuck in food container

Watson Wayne posted this image to Facebook and prompted thousands of shares and an animal control investigation. (Source: Watson Wayne/Facebook)

Chatham County Animal Services is investigating a viral video of a puppy with its head stuck in a food container.

WARNING: Some users may find the Facebook post and video graphic or unsuitable for children.

Watson Wayne posted a photo and video to Facebook on Sept. 28 of a dog with its head trapped inside a plastic food container. His post was shared more than 3,000 times and received more than 600 comments, many of which were threatening.

Animal control called the case a "priority investigation," but a spokesperson had no further details.

Several other dogs are in the video. Some appear to be malnourished; however, it is unclear whether the owner has been contacted by any city or county officials or whether the dogs in the video are healthy.

