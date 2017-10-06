Savannah animal control investigating viral video of dog stuck i - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah animal control investigating viral video of dog stuck in food container

By Zach Winslett, Digital Content Manger
Bio
Connect
Biography
Watson Wayne posted this image to Facebook and prompted thousands of shares and an animal control investigation. (Source: Watson Wayne/Facebook) Watson Wayne posted this image to Facebook and prompted thousands of shares and an animal control investigation. (Source: Watson Wayne/Facebook)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Chatham County Animal Services is investigating a viral video of a puppy with its head stuck in a food container. 

WARNING: Some users may find the Facebook post and video graphic or unsuitable for children. 

Watson Wayne posted a photo and video to Facebook on Sept. 28 of a dog with its head trapped inside a plastic food container. His post was shared more than 3,000 times and received more than 600 comments, many of which were threatening. 

Animal control called the case a "priority investigation," but a spokesperson had no further details. 

Several other dogs are in the video. Some appear to be malnourished; however, it is unclear whether the owner has been contacted by any city or county officials or whether the dogs in the video are healthy. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly