W. Bay Street at Brittany Street is back open after a crash involving a pedestrian took place Friday afternoon.

Metro Police say the pedestrian was transported with serious injuries.

#SCMPDTraffic: W Bay St. at Brittany St. closed due to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Ped. transported w/ serious injuries. TIU on scene. pic.twitter.com/FHAR1LBZqn — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 6, 2017

The road was closed while traffic investigators processed the scene.

Few other details are known at this time.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.