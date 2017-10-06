Looking back on Matthew: Recovery continues in Pooler

Residents in Pooler experienced flooding like they've never seen before as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

If you were new to the area, you would have no idea that the water was up to the mailboxes in some places on Tappen Zee Drive.

"Every time it rains, every time it's a heavy downpour, I can't breathe. I have panic attacks," said resident, Pam Poundstone.

Poundstone and her husband had just moved into their home two months before Matthew hit.

"I lost my wedding video, my parents' 40th wedding video...there's things you don't realize that got thrown away," she said.

The water rose so high on Tappen Zee during the hurricane that several residents, including Pam Poundstone, had to be rescued by canoe. Flooded roads led to furniture and personal possessions on the streets.

"It's been frightening. Still, you still think about it, like when Irma came in, I knew we were going to be a tropical storm, but I had panic attacks," Poundstone said.

Flash forward to now. The families are still piecing their lives together on much drier land.

