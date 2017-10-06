Savannah State Tigers aiming for Homecoming win

One of the biggest weeks of the year is finally here for the Savannah State Tigers.

Saturday is Homecoming, and amongst the parade and the taillights, there will be a football game as well.

No matter what school you attend, Homecoming is unique. The Tigers hope a victory on Saturday can make an already special weekend even more special. The Tigers return home still seeking their first win, and what better week to get in the win column? The Tigers have won just two of their last six Homecoming contests, including last year's victory over Howard. It seems like there's a different feel every year on this weekend, and Head Coach Erik Raeburn says you always want to play well at Homecoming.

"You got your die-hard fans who are at every game, but the people who only get to come back to campus and watch you play once a year, it's going to be at Homecoming," Coach Raeburn said. "So, you do have a bigger crowd. You have some fans that this might be the only game that they are going to get there, and make it to, so you certainly want to play your best football at Homecoming if you can."

Kickoff at T.A. Wright Stadium is set for 2 p.m.

