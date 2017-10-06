Ceremony held in Savannah to celebrate World Habitat Day

In honor of World Habitat Day, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosted a ceremony to bring attention to adequate housing around the world as well as in Chatham County.

They celebrated four of its partner families who have paid off their Habitat mortgages this year. Thirteen members' lives have been transformed because of their Habitat homes.

The ceremony kicked off Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. The executive director of the organization says 'World Habitat Day reminds us of our universal need for adequate shelter.'

"Today, we're not only celebrating our work and committing ourselves to our work locally but also through the wider Habitat world," said Harold Tessendorf, Executive Director, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.

Tessendorf says they speak widely about the need for adequate housing and involving volunteers in their work as much as possible.

