Good News: 6th Annual Character Counts Conference

Two local entities are fostering six pillars of character that could impact thousands of lives.

The 6th Annual Character Counts Conference for area public school students was held Friday. Character Counts is a partnership between the Savannah-Chatham County School District and the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Museum. The program stresses trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. Friday's conference offered sessions on gang violence and financial literacy, furthering the attempt to create responsible, productive citizens.

"We want our students to be better students in school and of course better citizens in our community, but today is not just about the students. It's about staff. We want to also infuse these characteristics into our school district, the classroom, have our staff members model this good behavior that we are trying to teach today," said Quentina Millerfields, SCCPSS, Director of Student Affairs.

The Character Counts Conference also offered job training to the students participating.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.