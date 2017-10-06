Statesboro woman charged with killing father

A Statesboro woman is facing a murder charge in the death of her father.

Police even say they're still trying to figure out how long he has been dead. As they look for more information in the bizarre murder, neighbors say they can't believe it happened. Evidence tape still marks the door to the apartment Melissa Kenimer shared with her father David at Palmetto Court. Word spread like wildfire on Monday when police found David's body in the woods behind the building.

'How quickly did your mind race,' we asked a neighbor.

"Oh, it raced! I was in Savannah and got a call that the police were near my house and wondering if everything was okay," said Bridgett Payton.

Thursday, police announced they'd charged Kenimer with felony murder and concealing a death. Officials say the daughter tells them she and her father were arguing and fighting before his death.

"Based on the condition of the remains and a statement we received from the suspect, we believe the homicide occurred several weeks ago," said Chief Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Department.

Payton thinks Kenimer kept her father's body in the apartment and only recently dropped it in the woods. She says nobody had seen him since July.

"It was just like he left...or we thought he left," Payton said.

Police also charged Kenimer with transaction card theft and fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Statesboro Police.

