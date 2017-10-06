Residents fear for their pets after several cats found dead in Savannah neighborhood

There is a disturbing trend in a Savannah neighborhood that has the community worried about their pets.

Several cats have been found dead.

"It's just not a good thing to come up and find your pet dead. It's just mysterious. It's a mystery," said cat owner, Kim Taylor.

If you love animals as much as Kim Taylor, you know that the animals hold a special place in your heart and in your family. Taylor is the owner of six cats. She lost one to Hurricane Irma and thinks another was killed.

"I know everybody's not keen on cats, but our cats are our pets," she said.

Taylor says she went on vacation last weekend and received a phone call from her son - one she never expected.

"He called me and told me that there was an issue with Bella and that she was in the backyard, and I said, 'well, let her back in,' and he said, 'well, she's dead.' "Her back was broken, her pelvis, and her back and her hip was out of joint,'

This isn't the only complaint to come from this neighborhood. There have been similar horrific instances where families have found their cats dead. They something just isn't right.

Director of Animal Services, Kerry Serevicius, says it's been a terrible season for cats and they're taking any leads they can, especially with animal cruelty.

"If you're having issues in your neighborhood, don't think that it's just your cat that you're having issues with, Contact us right away so that we can put it together that there is a problem in the community and not just a random cat that got hit by a car or something like that," she said.

Kim says she wants this to stop.

"I wish I knew who took Bella's life and I just want the person to know that whoever did that, you left a tremendous void in my household," she said.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.