THE LATEST: ATL, NW GA now under Tropical Storm Watch - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

THE LATEST: ATL, NW GA now under Tropical Storm Watch

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Atlanta and Northwest Georgia are now under a Tropical Storm Watch. 

Nate is expected to stay well to our west and make landfall along the central Gulf Coast.

Nate has a much faster forward motion as well, meaning landfall will be overnight now instead of Sunday sunrise. 

For our area, skies are a little darker and showers are expected tonight since that high pressure is finally giving way to the tropical moisture that's been hovering over Florida all week.

Even though there's not a lot of "umph" to these showers, downpours at times have been heavy, and a lightning strike can't be ruled out.  

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly