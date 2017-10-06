THE LATEST: ATL, NW GA now under Tropical Storm Watch

Atlanta and Northwest Georgia are now under a Tropical Storm Watch.

This just in: Atlanta and NW GA now under a Tropical Storm watch for #TSNate pic.twitter.com/bGSwG3JQvw — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) October 7, 2017

Nate is expected to stay well to our west and make landfall along the central Gulf Coast.

Nate has a much faster forward motion as well, meaning landfall will be overnight now instead of Sunday sunrise.

For our area, skies are a little darker and showers are expected tonight since that high pressure is finally giving way to the tropical moisture that's been hovering over Florida all week.

Even though there's not a lot of "umph" to these showers, downpours at times have been heavy, and a lightning strike can't be ruled out.

