Portal Turpentine Festival happening this weekend

One Bulloch County town is offering a trip back in time this weekend.

In Portal, the annual Turpentine festival draws crowds for the usual carnival fare, but also for the only wood-fired turpentine still left in America. On Saturday and Sunday, they'll offer living history lessons on how rural Southerners harvested gum, or pine sap, as a source of income during The Great Depression.

"They started going out and gathering the pine gum and bringing it here to distill it, and that was a way for families to survive," said Jerry Lanigan, Portal Heritage Society.

The festival will kick off with a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. and last through Sunday.

