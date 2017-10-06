Memorial's Anderson Cancer Center honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Memorial's Anderson Cancer Center wants to spread encouragement in a unique way.

People gathered together Friday to grab a rock and paint it with a kind and colorful message.

"They can place them all over town. They can place them all over our campus at Memorial, or they can put them in churches and gardens and folks are welcome to take the rocks with them, and if there's a rock that inspires them, they are welcome to take it and put it somewhere else to share it," said Suzy Buelvas, Manager of Support Services, Anderson Cancer Center.

