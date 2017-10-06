Garden City PD searching for 9-year-old runaway

Garden City Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old runaway.
Investigators say Kymoni Matthews, a black male, was last seen on Brampton Road. A K9 tracked him toward Highway 21, but lost the scent. Matthews was wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.
Lt. Don Chapman says this is not an abduction, but they are concerned given the boy's age and the time of day.
Police, the K9 unit, and Garden City Fire are all searching.
If you've seen Matthews or know where he may be, please call 911 dispatch or 912.652.6500.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
The family of a man murdered in City Market says they would trade the guilty verdict and life imprisonment for the suspect to see their loved one again.More >>
The family of a man murdered in City Market says they would trade the guilty verdict and life imprisonment for the suspect to see their loved one again.More >>
Two people are behind bars after crashing a car into an Alma church.More >>
Two people are behind bars after crashing a car into an Alma church.More >>
Garden City Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old runaway.More >>
Garden City Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old runaway.More >>
On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, many are looking back at the storm that left a trail of destruction along the southeast coast, including first responders in the South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, many are looking back at the storm that left a trail of destruction along the southeast coast, including first responders in the South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Memorial's Anderson Cancer Center wants to spread encouragement in a unique way.More >>
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Memorial's Anderson Cancer Center wants to spread encouragement in a unique way.More >>