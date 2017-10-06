Garden City PD searching for 9-year-old runaway

Garden City Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old runaway.

Investigators say Kymoni Matthews, a black male, was last seen on Brampton Road. A K9 tracked him toward Highway 21, but lost the scent. Matthews was wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Lt. Don Chapman says this is not an abduction, but they are concerned given the boy's age and the time of day.

Police, the K9 unit, and Garden City Fire are all searching.

If you've seen Matthews or know where he may be, please call 911 dispatch or 912.652.6500.

