Man, woman jailed after crashing car into Alma church

Two people are behind bars after crashing a car into an Alma church. 

The driver, Cleavanta Jarrideau, turned himself in to police. He's facing a number of charges, including speeding and reckless driving. The woman with him, Regina Robinson, is charged with possession of cocaine. 

Police say the two sped through a school zone Wednesday afternoon and straight into Spiritual Body Church after a short chase. Fortunately, there was only minor damage to the church. 

