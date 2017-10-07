Early Saturday wreck kills one person in Beaufort - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Early Saturday wreck kills one person in Beaufort

Source: Burton Fire District Source: Burton Fire District
BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

A crash between two vehicles claimed the life of one person in Beaufort early Saturday morning. Emergency crews arrived at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road around 2:35 a.m. to find a Chevrolet Suburban and a Chevrolet Malibu with both having heavy damage.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the Suburban was driving west on Laurel Bay when the Malibu tried to turn across Laurel Bay from Stanley Farm Road. The Suburban hit the Malibu on the passenger side. The passenger in the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed. The driver from each vehicle was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Burton Fire District says the intersection was closed for over two hours while they treated the injured and cleared the wreckage. The Fire District reports over 20 car crashes on Laurel Bay Road since 2016.

