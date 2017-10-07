Fort Pulaski reopens after hurricane damage, some restrictions in place

Fort Pulaski National Monument announced its reopening Saturday after being closed exactly one month due to damage from Hurricane Irma. Normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are back in effect, but some parts of the park are still off limits as cleanup and restoration work continues.

Visitors should bring their own drinking water as the park’s water system is not yet back in service in the historic area of the park. Water is not available around the fort and the visitor center comfort station is closed. Portable restrooms are available near the visitor center and the picnic area restrooms are fully operational.

Most of the trails are open, except the Lighthouse Trail and part of the Dike System Trail that runs from the fort to the feeder canal. Rangers ask that visitors pay attention to all posted signs and use caution as there is still widespread damage in the closed areas.

The tower of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse and the island are closed to the public, including kayakers and boaters, due to preservation work.

