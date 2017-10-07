Fort Pulaski reopens after hurricane damage, some restrictions in place

Fort Pulaski National Monument announced its reopening Saturday after being closed exactly one month due to damage from Hurricane Irma. Normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are back in effect, but some parts of the park are still off limits as cleanup and restoration work continues. Visitors should bring their own drinking water as the park’s water system is not yet back in service in the historic area of the park.More >>
Fort Pulaski National Monument announced its reopening Saturday after being closed exactly one month due to damage from Hurricane Irma. Normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are back in effect, but some parts of the park are still off limits as cleanup and restoration work continues. Visitors should bring their own drinking water as the park’s water system is not yet back in service in the historic area of the park.More >>
A crash between two vehicles claimed the life of one person in Beaufort early Saturday morning. Emergency crews arrived at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road around 2:35 a.m. to find a Chevrolet Suburban and a Chevrolet Malibu with both having heavy damage.More >>
A crash between two vehicles claimed the life of one person in Beaufort early Saturday morning. Emergency crews arrived at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road around 2:35 a.m. to find a Chevrolet Suburban and a Chevrolet Malibu with both having heavy damage.More >>
Garden City Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old runaway.More >>
Garden City Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old runaway.More >>
On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, many are looking back at the storm that left a trail of destruction along the southeast coast, including first responders in the South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, many are looking back at the storm that left a trail of destruction along the southeast coast, including first responders in the South Carolina Lowcountry.More >>
The family of a man murdered in City Market says they would trade the guilty verdict and life imprisonment for the suspect to see their loved one again.More >>
The family of a man murdered in City Market says they would trade the guilty verdict and life imprisonment for the suspect to see their loved one again.More >>