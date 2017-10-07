Tropical Update: Nate tracking towards a second landfall along the Mississippi coast

Hurricane Nate made landfall in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana shortly before 8 p.m. our time. and is heading for a second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast before midnight. Significant coastal flooding is likely across the north-central Gulf Coast this evening.

What remains of Nate will be in northern Alabama Sunday afternoon and pushing through Kentucky Monday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible along Nate's path across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and northwestern Georgia. Moisture associated with the tropical system's remnants will spread across a larger portion of the southeastern through Sunday evening.

Locally, rain coverage will remain scattered as storms move northeasterly out of south-central Georgia. A few storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain in addition to frequent lightning.

If you have Sunday outdoor plans, do not cancel them. But, remain aware that weather may change rapidly as rain approaches; lasting for about 30 minutes at a time.

Rain coverage should lessen a bit after sunset, but isolated showers remain possible.

You can track rain, as it develops, in the WTOC Weather App Sunday.

