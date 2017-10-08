BREAKING: One dead, one injured in Savannah shooting - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

One man is dead and another injured after a double shooting in Savannah Sunday morning.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. The 27-year-old died, and the 32-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro's Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the shooting, and blocked several blocks of Waters Avenue with crime scene tape early Sunday morning. 

Detectives are still working to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting, but police say it doesn't look like a random shooting.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

