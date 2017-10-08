BREAKING: One dead, one injured in Savannah shooting

The Bluffton Township Fire District credits smoke alarms for saving a resident from a house fire.More >>
One man is dead and another injured after a double soothing in Savannah Sunday morning.More >>
A costly penalty and an inability to cash in turnovers cost the Tigers their first win of the season.More >>
Fort Pulaski National Monument announced its reopening Saturday after being closed exactly one month due to damage from Hurricane Irma. Normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are back in effect, but some parts of the park are still off limits as cleanup and restoration work continues. Visitors should bring their own drinking water as the park’s water system is not yet back in service in the historic area of the park.More >>
