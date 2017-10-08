Electrical fire damages home in Bluffton - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Electrical fire damages home in Bluffton

By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
Source: Bluffton Township Fire District Source: Bluffton Township Fire District
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

The Bluffton Township Fire District credits smoke alarms for saving a resident from a house fire.

The Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a structure fire on Devonwood Court around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof. 

One person was asleep inside the house when the fire started. Smoke alarms woke the resident up and allowed that person to escape without injury.

Crews put out the fire in about 45 minutes. 

The Bluffton Township Fire District Fire Marshall determined it was an electrical fire.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

