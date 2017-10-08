UPDATE: SCMPD investigates Betty Drive shooting that left one dead, one injured

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another in the 5500 block of Betty Drive Sunday night.

Officials say at about 6:55 p.m., Metro officers responded to the area and found a 22-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. While officers were attending to the victim on Betty Drive, they received word that a 23-year-old male arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene on Betty Drive.

Police say the circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation, and at this time, the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

