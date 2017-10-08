SCMPD on scene of shooting on 5500 blk. of Betty Dr.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 block of Betty Drive.
Two males have been shot. One has life-threatening injuries and the other is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
